Hitters lead Oregon State and Arkansas to CWS finals

With the bases loaded and up 5-2, Oregon State manages to get the final out against Mississippi State on a groundout. (0:45)

OMAHA, Neb. -- No offense to the reputation that TD Ameritrade Park built over the past seven years as host venue to the College World Series, but Arkansas and Oregon State took it apart over the past week.

While dodging weather delays en route to the championship series, set to begin Monday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN app), the Razorbacks and Beavers hit like it was the good old days at this event.

Both lineups have amassed batting averages more than 40 points higher than any CWS team since the 2011 move to the downtown park from Rosenblatt Stadium.

And don't expect them to slow down in the best-of-three finals.

"You get that chemistry going, that energy and you feel it in the dugout," said Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, the hottest of all the hot hitters in Omaha, hitting .529 with 10 RBIs in five games. "When we get that positive energy going, it's contagious."

The Beavers hit their way to four wins after an opening-game loss to North Carolina. They're scoring 9.6 runs per game at this CWS while hitting .351. For Arkansas, which never trailed against Texas, Texas Tech or Florida in reaching the championship round for the first time since 1979, the numbers are nearly as gaudy -- a .330 batting average and 7.7 runs per game.

They knocked the Gators' ace right-hander Brady Singer, the highest-drafted pitcher here and the Dick Howser Trophy winner as college baseball's best player, for four runs in five innings on Friday.

"We're not really scared of anybody," Arkansas second baseman Carson Shaddy said.

play 0:24 Arkansas pads lead with Fletcher's HR The Razorbacks put another run on the board with a solo homer from Dominic Fletcher.

Arkansas has been on a tear all month, in fact. Since the NCAA postseason began with their 10-2 win over Oral Roberts, the Hogs are hitting .325 with 14 homers in nine games.

It represents a slight uptick -- against an upgrade in competition -- from their regular-season production. Arkansas has clubbed a program-record 100 home runs this season, second nationally, paced by four mainstays in the lineup who were picked three weeks ago in the first 10 rounds of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

There is a correlation, according to the Razorbacks, between the completion of the draft and this offensive push in June. A program record-tying 11 Razorbacks were drafted this year.

"After the draft, we had nothing else to do but win a national championship," said Arkansas right fielder Eric Cole, selected in the fourth round by the Kansas City Royals. "It's all that was on our mind. Some guys may have tried to force things before that.

"Even though a lot of people deny it, it's a stressful time. And to have almost half of your team go through it, no one's said anything since then, but you can tell in people's attitude. The way that we're practicing, no one is pressing. It's come together smoothly. Even the pitching staff, they're going out and letting it rip."

Coach Dave Van Horn would not deny that the timing of the draft impacted his team.

"I would say, getting that behind them was obviously a good thing," Van Horn said. "Now, they're just confident. The team, up and down the lineup, is very confident that if they don't get it done, somebody else is going to get it done."

Oregon State's Tyler Malone, center, celebrates after his three-run home run that helped send the Beavers to the CWS finals. AP Photo/Nati Harnik

The Beavers also feature a lineup full of draftees, headlined by three first-rounders in second baseman Nick Madrigal (fourth overall to the Chicago White Sox), right fielder Trevor Larnach (20th to the Minnesota Twins) and shortstop Cadyn Grenier (37th to the Baltimore Orioles).

And Rutschman, a sophomore, may go higher than them all next year. So it's no wonder the Beavers can hit. They were the sixth team in CWS history, before Saturday, to score 10 or more runs in three straight.

Four of the previous five won the national championship.

"A lot of our guys don't really look at the stats," said Rutschman, hitting .397 with 80 RBIs in 64 games. "But you can feel it, how confident guys are at the plate. They're making pitchers work."

Speaking of pitchers, the first game of the championship series sets up as an intriguing matchup.

Arkansas junior right-hander Blaine Knight, 13-0, is ready to work on full rest after beating Texas in the CWS opening game for the Hogs. Oregon State plans to go with senior lefty Luke Heimlich, who has won a nation-leading 16 games in 18 decisions.

Heimlich lasted just a total of five innings in two starts here against North Carolina and lost the opener. He said he struggled with fastball command low in the strike zone, typically his strong suit.

"I didn't throw the ball like I wanted to so far," Heimlich said. "They picked me up and gave me another chance. I've just got to come out Monday and execute the pitches that I know how to throw."

Oregon State starting pitchers, before Kevin Abel allowed one run in seven innings on Saturday, sported an ugly 9.95 earned-run average in four games at the CWS.

The Beavers also hope for the return to good health of Steven Kwan, their sparkplug in the leadoff position and speedy center fielder. Kwan went down with a hamstring injury in the first game in Omaha. He pinch hit Saturday night and played defense in the final inning.

No matter the personnel, Oregon State and Arkansas look destined to hit in the big park.

"Sometimes the hitters need to pick the pitchers up," said Madrigal, the Beavers' captain. "That's why our team's so special."