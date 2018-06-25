Oregon softball coach Mike White, whose team was the No. 1 seed in the 2018 NCAA tournament, told The Oregonian that he has accepted a job as the head coach at Texas.

White led the Ducks to five Women's College World Series appearances and five Pac-12 titles in his nine seasons as head coach in Eugene.

"It came down to the ability to get some financial security for my family," White said, according to the newspaper. "An opportunity like this comes along once in 10, 15, 20 years. I think it's a good time, it's a good fit and I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead of me."

A native of New Zealand, White became a U.S. citizen in 1994 and was a celebrated pitcher on U.S. softball national teams.

In nine seasons under White, Oregon compiled a 435-111-1 record and never lost in the NCAA tournament's regional round en route to nine consecutive super regional appearances. Oregon went 53-10 in 2018 but was eliminated from the Women's College World Series after back-to-back losses to runner-up Washington and champion Florida State in Oklahoma City.

"It's on me," White said after the loss. "I've got to find a way to get us to perform better in the big moments."

Former Longhorns coach Connie Clark, who had been at Texas since the program began in 1996, stepped down last month. The Longhorns went 33-26 in 2018 and were eliminated in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. Clark went 873-401-3 in her 22 seasons and led Texas to five WCWS appearances.