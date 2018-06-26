Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and Kyle Peterson reacts to Game 1 of the College World Series being postponed due to rain. (1:36)

OMAHA, Neb. -- Luke Heimlich is scheduled to pitch for Oregon State in the opening game of the College World Series finals against Arkansas -- whenever that game is played.

Inclement weather postponed the opener, set for Monday, to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Heimlich is set to make a third appearance in Omaha after struggling in his first two outings. He pitched a total of five innings in starts Wednesday and June 16 against North Carolina, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits while striking out three.

Luke Heimlich was knocked out in the third inning of Oregon State's game against North Carolina on June 16. Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

The senior left-hander took the loss in the Beavers' opening game, his second of the season in 18 decisions. His 16 wins lead the nation.

Heimlich did not pitch in the CWS last year after it was revealed that he pleaded guilty in 2012 to felony molestation of an underage relative. He has since denied committing the offense in multiple interviews, but the left-hander was not selected in the Major League Baseball amateur draft this year or last year.

The Beavers reached the championship series by winning four straight games after their opening-round defeat.

Arkansas is unbeaten in three games at the CWS. Blaine Knight, who is 13-0 this year and beat Texas to open the series for the Razorbacks, is scheduled to oppose Heimlich on the mound.

Also for Oregon State, center fielder Steven Kwan was written into the lineup for the first game of the championship series. The leadoff-hitting junior missed the Beavers' past four games in Omaha with a hamstring injury.

This CWS has been marked by lengthy delays. After Monday, three games have been postponed in a series that has featured 7 hours, 20 minutes of in-game delays and 3 hours, 35 minutes of delayed starts.