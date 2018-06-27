A group of current and former female Texas A&M University students who reported being sexually assaulted and have been disappointed with the school's handling of their complaints told Outside the Lines they're hopeful that a private meeting with the school's top leaders this week will lead to change.

The meeting took place Monday night, about two weeks after two women took to social media to express their frustration with the school's response to their sexual assault reports. The posts, involving a swimmer and a football player, prompted a public campaign to bring more attention to sexual assault issues at Texas A&M and the formation of a group called the 12thWoman, a nod to the school's 12th Man tradition.

One of the organizers is former university tutor Meghan Romere, who, along with another tutor, reported that during tutoring sessions in 2016, football player Kirk Merritt exposed his genitalia. Merritt said he was merely trying to scratch himself due to a persistent case of "jock itch," and the school did not find him responsible for sexual exploitation after a Title IX investigation. Merritt was later dismissed from the team and pleaded no contest to two criminal charges of indecent exposure.

Romere told Outside the Lines that five women read their stories of abuse at the meeting, two shared them via conference call and two others had their stories read by representatives.

"Each story highlighted a different hole in their system that needed to be filled," Romere said.

One of those who had her story read but was not present at the meeting, is Hannah Shaw, whose June 7 tweet about her anger at the school's decision to let Austin Van Overdam back on the swimming and diving team after he had been found responsible for sexual misconduct went viral. Last week, Van Overdam filed a Title IX lawsuit against the university alleging "gender bias" in the school's decision, and he has denied any allegation of sexual assault. He was suspended for one semester as a result of the finding. Although the two incidents posted on social media that sparked the publicity at Texas A&M involved athletes, no one from the athletic department was present at the meeting, which some of the women said was disappointing because of concerns they had about athletes being "protected" during investigations.

University spokeswoman Kelly Brown said that the women who responded to the provost's invitation to meet Monday did not request anyone from athletics be present, but they did request university President Michael Young and Chancellor John Sharp, who oversees the entire Texas A&M system. Both men attended, along with several other high-ranking university administrators and the Title IX coordinator, she said.

"No matter what organization you're in ... all these students are subject to the same code of conduct," Brown said. "With all these top officials, they represented the whole university, not just one section of it."

In an interview with Outside the Lines after the meeting, Romere and former student Abbie Hillis -- who spoke about her reported sexual assault in 2010 -- said they raised several issues with the university leaders, including concerns they had about women being told they couldn't have legal counsel during their Title IX investigations along with the myriad complaint-reporting systems used by various departments, including the school's corps of cadets.

"They didn't promise us they would change anything," Romere said. "They said they're working on it."

Brown said that university leaders "really wanted to listen to their concerns ... Meeting them face to face was important to the administration. They believe the input from these students and former students will help."

Last week, in response to the women speaking out, the university announced that it would be conducting an internal review led by its new vice president and associate provost for diversity, along with hiring law firm Husch Blackwell to conduct a review of A&M's "practices related to Title IX sexual assault investigations."

At the end of Monday's meeting, the women handed the administrators a proposed "partnership agreement" that requested the university inform the 12thWoman group twice a month on the "steps the university is taking to improve issues as discussed in the meeting," and allow two representatives from 12thWoman to participate in the school's internal review.

"It was more of a symbolic statement of, 'We're not going away, so you're either going to work with us or against us,'" Hillis said, adding that none of the university representatives responded to the agreement Monday.

Brown said Monday's meeting was for university leaders to listen, and that they were reviewing the proposed agreement. She said, "The next step is about actions, less about words and making any promises, and more about taking action."