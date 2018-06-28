OMAHA, Neb. -- Hog Heaven will have to wait at the College World Series.

Oregon State rallied for three runs Wednesday night with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, winning 5-3 over Arkansas on Trevor Larnach's two-run homer into the right-field bullpen off closer Matt Cronin to even the best-of-three championship series at one game apiece.

"Actually top-spun it," Larnach said. "I'm kind of famous for that at Oregon State. I hit it. I just said, 'get going, get going,' and it went. And from there, I don't really remember."

Cadyn Grenier singled home pinch runner Zach Clayton from third base ahead of the Larnach blast, his team-leading 19th homer of the year. Grenier, before roping a 2-2 pitch into left field, popped a 1-1 pitch foul to the warning track in shallow right field that fell between three Razorbacks.

"That's a gift," Grenier said. "And it's a new life."

Seeking its first national title in baseball, Arkansas before Wednesday was 42-0 this season when leading after eight innings.

The Beavers (54-12-1) worked around a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory, their fifth while facing elimination at this CWS.

"I've seen it for a while with this club," Oregon State coach Pat Casey said, "that will to keep going."

The winner-take-all Game 3 of the finals is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2 and the ESPN app.)

The Hogs took a lead Wednesday in the second inning as Oregon State starter Bryce Fehmel allowed a single to Carson Shaddy, issued a walk, hit Jared Gates and uncorked a wild pitch. Adley Rutschman, the Beavers' standout catcher, ripped a homer into the left-field bullpen to tie it in the fourth off Arkansas starter Kacey Murphy.

Oregon State went ahead in the fifth, but reliever Kole Ramage limited the damage by fanning Larnach with the bases loaded before Rutschman grounded out.

The Hogs went up 3-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth on a Casey Martin single, followed by consecutive bleeders into left field by Heston Kjerstad and Luke Bonfield off OSU reliever Brandon Eisert. The speedy Martin raced home from second on Bonfield's hit. Shaddy followed with a sharp single to left-center, scoring Kjerstad.

In the sixth, Michael Gretler led off by reaching on a Martin throwing error at third base and Kyle Malone singled. But pinch-hitter Jack Anderson popped a bunt in front of the mound to Ramage, who fired to Martin for a rally-killing double play.

"You get your head up and you get your mind right," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said, "because it's going to be tomorrow before you know it. And we need to come out here and give ourselves a chance."