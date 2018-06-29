Texas A&M said Friday that its softball and baseball programs were not aware of any allegations of sexual assaults, disputing a statement made by a former Aggie student on Wednesday's Outside The Lines broadcast on ESPN.

Former Texas A&M student Abbie Hillis, who was not an athlete at the school, told OTL that she had friends on the softball team in 2010 who had told her they had been sexually assaulted by baseball players, but that the "softball coaches and the people they reported to told them not to report it."

Longtime Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans and baseball coach Rob Childress issued a statement through the school, saying: "The ESPN interview was the first time that either of us were aware of this allegation. If either one of us were told by a student of such a crime -- then or now -- we absolutely would have acted immediately. We are cooperating fully as the University takes a closer look at this, as both of us place the utmost emphasis on the safety of our student athletes. Throughout our careers, the well-being of our student-athletes has been at the heart of all that we do as coaches."

The school also said that it had checked the baseball and softball rosters from 2008 to 2011, and found no complaints of sexual misconduct were filed against any baseball players during that time, and there were no complaints filed by any softball players during the same period.

On Monday, a group of current and former female Texas A&M students who reported being sexually assaulted met with school officials, two weeks after two women took to social media to express their frustrations with the school's response to their sexual assault reports. Five of them read their stories of abuse at the meeting, two shared them via a conference call and two others had their stories read by representatives.

University President Michael Young and Chancellor John Sharp were both in attendance.