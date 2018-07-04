        <
        >

          Tennessee cheerleading coach on paid administrative leave

          1:35 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee spirit coordinator Joy Postell-Gee is on paid administrative leave as the school reviews complaints she engaged in "inappropriate conduct and unsatisfactory work-related behavior.''

          Senior associate athletics director Donna Thomas sent a letter to Postell-Gee last week announcing the investigation. Postell-Gee's role as spirit coordinator includes overseeing the school's cheerleaders, dance team members and mascots.

          Thomas' letter doesn't specify the nature of the complaints, but Postell-Gee's personnel file shows a 2017 report from the Office of Equity and Diversity indicating she made "several instances of racially and ethnically insensitive remarks'' to school spirit squad members.

          Postell-Gee received a final written warning Jan 29. She went on paid administrative leave earlier this year but was reinstated June 8. She's now back on leave.

          The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported the complaints.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices