Oregon has hired Oklahoma associate head softball coach Melyssa Lombardi as head coach.

Oklahoma made the announcement in a news release on Monday.

Lombardi guided Oklahoma's pitchers and catchers for the past 21 years and helped the Sooners win four national titles. She coached the Oklahoma battery to a combined 20 All-America honors, 37 All-Region accolades and 77 All-Big 12 honors.

Lombardi has huge shoes to fill. She'll replace Mike White, who left Oregon for Texas. White led the Ducks to five Women's College World Series trips in nine seasons.

The Ducks earned the No. 1 overall seed this past season before being eliminated by eventual national champion Florida State. White went 435-111-1 at Oregon with five Pac-12 titles the past six years.