Michigan State will install interim athletic director Bill Beekman as the permanent head of the athletic department, a source told ESPN, confirming news that was first reported Friday by the Detroit Free Press.

Beekman has served as the university's interim athletic director since February, shortly after Mark Hollis retired from his position. He will be named the permanent replacement Monday, the source said.

Hollis retired Jan. 26, two days after former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon resigned and the same week that former university doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in state prison for sexually abusing patients, including former Spartan student-athletes.

Hollis announced his retirement hours before an Outside The Lines report detailed a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression of allegations of sexual assault and violence related to Michigan State student-athletes.

Beekman was first hired by Michigan State in 1995 and has served a variety of roles, including executive director of the alumni association and secretary of the university's board of trustees. He briefly served as the university's acting president after Simon resigned in late January.

Current interim president John Engler named Beekman the interim athletic director shortly after taking over his role in early February. Engler said in March that the school would conduct a nationwide search for a new athletic director. He said at the time that Michigan State would not make an internal hire for the position. The Free Press cited two unnamed sources close to Engler who confirmed Beekman's upcoming installation as athletic director.