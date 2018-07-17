Bomani Jones is happy John Schnatter is out as a Louisville trustee after his use of the N-word during a conference call. (0:57)

Oregon State has suspended its sponsorship with Papa John's, school vice president and athletic director Scott Barnes announced Monday.

The move comes days after John Schnatter, the corporation's founder, admitted to using the N-word during an internal conference call.

"The derogatory and insensitive comments made by Papa John's founder John Schnatter are not reflective of Oregon State University's values and the inclusive environment we strive to foster throughout the university community and within OSU Athletics for all student-athletes and fans," Barnes said in a statement on Monday.