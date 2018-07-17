Yolanda Kumar, the former Missouri tutor who admitted to providing improper academic assistance to multiple athletes in 2016, said she's been named in a new notice of allegations attached to the school's ongoing NCAA academic fraud case.

Kumar tweeted Monday that she intends to "release the full list of students, classes, and coordinators on Twitter" on Wednesday evening at 6:39 p.m. and expose more people who are attached to the investigation.

Via subsequent tweets, Kumar said she "began recording and documenting" her involvement with Missouri athletics prior to the 2014-15 school year to protect herself.

In response to Kumar's tweets, Missouri released a statement on Monday that said the school had met with the Committee on Infractions last month and expected to emerge from its ongoing academic fraud case intact after proving it has acted with "integrity" in response to the allegations.

"On June 13, 2018, the University appeared before the NCAA's Committee on Infractions to review its investigative findings, and the Committee has since added a previously unnamed involved party and given notice of the Committee's allegation to that individual," the statement said. "While the University may not disclose the names of any involved student due to FERPA, we remain confident that this review will reveal that the University, as well as its student-athletes and staff, have shown great integrity in responding to the allegations raised. In order to protect the investigation's integrity and in accordance with NCAA rules relative to ongoing investigations, we are unable to comment further any part of the process until it is completed."

Two years ago, Kumar told compliance officials that she had offered improper academic assistance to a dozen athletes in men's and women's sports over a two-year period, triggering an NCAA investigation. She told the Kansas City Star she'd been "groomed" to offer special assistance to football and men's basketball players.

On Monday, Kumar tweeted that she had been dropped from the original notice of allegations attached to the case but added to the latest version after she had refused to sign a confidentiality agreement.

When asked to elaborate on her tweets, Kumar told ESPN.com she would only discuss the investigation and the new allegations through "a series of tweets."

A.J. Logan, a defensive tackle at Missouri, was suspended for six games last season in connection to the case. He's the only athlete, thus far, to face a significant penalty.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk detailed Kumar's "disassociation" from the athletics department through an April letter, which Kumar posted on Twitter.

Last year, Kumar tweeted that she was willing to trade information about the case for $3,000, the fee she said she needed to pay a debt owed to the school to obtain her transcripts.