HANOVER, N.H. -- A Dartmouth College student who was seriously injured during baseball practice is suing the Ivy League school.

Colton French said in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he was pitching from behind an L-shaped screen for the first time in February 2016 when a ball hit by a batter crushed his right eye socket and broke facial bones. He said he lost vision in that eye and missed the rest of that school year because of his injuries, depression and anxiety. He said medical costs have topped $430,000.

French said the Hanover, New Hampshire, college was negligent because the practice facility was poorly lit, the screen was old and inappropriate for college-level use, and coaches failed to instruct him on how to use it. His lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

A college spokeswoman has declined to comment.