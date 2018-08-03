LANSING, Mich. -- A Michigan judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting women and girls says she won't disqualify herself if higher courts send the case back to fix any errors.

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said some of her courtroom comments about Nassar last January were "perhaps inartful." But she denied any bias..

"I have not crossed any boundaries. ... Bias? No. Justice? Yes," Aquilina said.

She sentenced Nassar to at least 40 years in prison after listening to more than 150 victims describe the impact on their lives. Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics. He's first serving decades for federal child pornography crimes.

The hearing Friday was a procedural step in Nassar's bid to be resentenced by another judge. In the months ahead, the case will move up to higher courts.

Nassar's appellate lawyers noted Aquilina said he deserved cruel punishment if the Constitution would allow it.

"The appearance of impropriety has been broken at this point," attorney Malika Ramsey-Heath said.

In July, Aquilina appeared at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles where Nassar's victims were honored. She said she trademarked her name after it started appearing on T-shirts, including one worn by actress Natalie Portman on "Saturday Night Live."

The judge said she wants to use money from the trademark to create a foundation to help assault victims, including people unrelated to the Nassar case.