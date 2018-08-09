ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says he will take the University of New Mexico to court unless its board of regents reconsiders a decision to eliminate four sports.

Balderas announced Thursday that the university has 15 days to respond to his office's opinion that the school violated New Mexico's open-meetings laws when it moved to cut men's soccer, men's and women's skiing and women's beach volleyball.

Balderas told reporters the university's board didn't properly give the public notice it would be discussing the cuts, and that the board should take the whole process up again with "full transparency."

The regents voted unanimously July 19 to eliminate men's soccer, men's and women's skiing and women's beach volleyball and to cut diving from the women's swimming and diving program and dramatically reduce the men's track and field roster.