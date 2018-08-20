Florida State athletic director Stan Wilcox is leaving the school for a position with the NCAA, the school confirmed Monday.

Wilcox, who was hired at Florida State in 2013, departs less than a year after his most high-profile move -- hiring Willie Taggart to replace Jimbo Fisher as head coach. At that time, Florida State became the only FBS school in the country with a black athletic director, black football coach and black men's basketball coach (Leonard Hamilton).

Wilcox will replace Oliver Luck as NCAA executive vice president of regulatory affairs beginning Oct. 1.

"I am so grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have led me to this point," Wilcox said in a statement. "The Big East Conference, Notre Dame University, Duke University and most recently Florida State University have provided a depth and breadth of experiences on which I will rely heavily moving forward. I am excited to return to the NCAA, where my intercollegiate athletics career began."