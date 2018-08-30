The NCAA does not see a need for further inquiry into any potential violations of the organization's rules regarding sexual assault issues at Michigan State, the university announced Thursday.

Michigan State said it received a letter from the NCAA's head of enforcement saying that no NCAA violations were found in a review of how the school responded to sexual assaults committed by former university doctor Larry Nassar or how the school handled separate sexual assault allegations made against members of the football and basketball programs.

"We welcome closure in regards to the NCAA inquiry," athletic director Bill Beekman said in a statement Thursday morning. "MSU cooperated fully with the inquiry over the past several months and provided all requested documentation and access to key personnel."

The NCAA contacted Michigan State on Jan. 23 amid the public sentencing hearing for Nassar, who was sentenced to up to 175 years in state prison for using his authority as a doctor to sexually abuse his patients. Several former MSU athletes and others said during those hearings that they told other authority figures on campus about Nassar's abuse, but their complaints were not taken seriously.

Thursday's announcement came hours after former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was arraigned on two counts of lying to police about complaints she received about Nassar. Former youth gymnast Larissa Boyce said she told Klages' about Nassar's abuse in 1997, and Klages discouraged her from reporting it to anyone else.

Beekman said in his statement that "the NCAA findings do not change a thing" in regards to the crimes Nassar committed on Michigan State's campus and in the school's commitment to improving the health, safety and wellness of athletes at the school.

Michigan State's statement said the NCAA's second inquiry into how it handles student-athlete conduct issues stemmed from an Outside The Lines report in January that said the school had shown a "pattern of denial, inaction and information suppression" when handling allegations of sexual misconduct and violence toward women made against athletes at the school.

Beekman said Thursday's letter from the NCAA provides external validation of how football coach Mark Dantonio and basketball coach Tom Izzo administer their programs.

"Mark and Tom represent the athletic department and Michigan State University with integrity," Beekman said.