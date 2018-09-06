Oregon State baseball coach Pat Casey, who led the Beavers to three national championships, has announced his retirement after 24 seasons with the team.

Casey's most recent College World Series title came this summer, following back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. Since 2005, the Beavers have made the NCAA tournament field 12 times and they've advanced to Omaha six times.

The team also won five conference championships under Casey.

Pat Casey compiled a 900-458-6 (.662) record at Oregon State and won three College World Series titles. Luke Franke/USA TODAY Sports

Casey, 59, was hired by the Beavers in 1995 after a stint at Division III George Fox. He compiled a 900-458-6 (.662) record at Oregon State.

The Beavers went 55-12-1 this season. The team swept through the regional and super regional rounds before losing their CWS opener. They won four straight elimination games to reach a best-of-three finals against Arkansas.