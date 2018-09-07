COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is asking a judge to dismiss three federal lawsuits filed by former students alleging sexual misconduct by a former team doctor.

The lawsuits say university officials turned a blind eye to rampant sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, who worked at Ohio State for 20 years until he retired in 1998. Strauss killed himself in 2005.

The university says in legal motions filed Friday that the former students' claims are barred by the statute of limitations. Ohio State stressed it's not dismissing the students' claims as baseless.

A law firm hired by the university has been conducting an investigation into allegations that Strauss groped scores of male athletes and other students. To date, about 150 people have come forward to provide firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by Strauss.