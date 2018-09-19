AMES, Iowa -- Hundreds of students gathered on the Iowa State campus Wednesday evening to remember Celia Barquin Arozamena, a student-athlete who was killed this week while playing golf on a course near the college here.

Barquin Arozamena, a 22-year-old engineering student from Spain, was the Big 12 women's golf champion this year.

At the service north of the Campanile, a bell tower on the Ames campus, several speakers, including women's golf coach Christie Martens, shared memories of Barquin Arozamena, held candles and shed tears.

On the campus of Iowa State University, a beautiful and touching vigil for #CeliaBarquinArozamena.



Those who attended the vigil also signed cards for Barquin's family.

Barquin Arozamena's body was found Monday near the ninth hole at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Soon after, police charged a homeless man who had been camping nearby with murder in her death.

Prior to her death, Iowa State had planned to honor Barquin Arozamena for winning the school's Female Athlete of the Year award at Saturday's home football game against Akron. Both teams will now be wearing a "CBA" helmet sticker, and a moment of silence will be held before the national anthem.

"We are asking Cyclone fans to enter the stadium earlier than normal and embrace Celia's teammates, coaches and friends," Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement Wednesday. "We are hopeful these recognitions pay tribute to one of our most accomplished student-athletes and serve as a springboard for our community to start healing."

