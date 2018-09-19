AMES, Iowa -- A vigil is planned to remember an Iowa State University student-athlete who was killed this week while playing golf on a course near the college campus in Ames.

Celia Barquin Arozamena, a 22-year-old engineering student from Spain, was the Big 12 women's golf champion this year. The vigil will be Wednesday evening.

Barquin Arozamena's body was found Monday near the ninth hole at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Soon after, police charged a homeless man who had been camping nearby with murder in her death.

All are invited to the vigil at a green space just north of the university's campanile. Friends will have a chance to share memories about Barquin Arozamena and write messages to her family in Spain.

Prior to her death, Iowa State had planned to honor Barquin Arozamena for winning the school's Female Athlete of the Year award at Saturday's football game against Akron. Both teams will now be wearing a "CBA" helmet sticker, and a moment of silence will be held before the national anthem.

"We are asking Cyclone fans to enter the stadium earlier than normal and embrace Celia's teammates, coaches and friends," Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement Wednesday. "We are hopeful these recognitions pay tribute to one of our most accomplished student-athletes and serve as a springboard for our community to start healing."

