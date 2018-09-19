FAIRFAX, Va. -- George Mason has signed athletic director Brad Edwards to a five-year contract extension.

School president Angel Cabrera on Wednesday announced the extension for Edwards that runs through the 2023 academic year. Edwards has been George Mason's AD since July 2014.

Cabrera says Edwards has elevated George Mason's athletic profile and academic performance.

During his tenure, Edwards hired men's basketball coach Dave Paulsen, who took the Patriots from 12th to fifth in the Atlantic 10, while the women's basketball team won a school-record 24 victories last season.

Edwards also spearheaded a privately funded $2.2 million modernization of EagleBank Arena.