Quinnipiac University has suspended its entire lacrosse team as the school investigates a possible violation of the student code of conduct.

The school, which announced the suspensions on Sunday, said Monday that police are not involved in the investigation. University spokesperson John Morgan also noted that the coaching staff is not suspended, and that lacrosse players are still allowed to attend classes.

In making the announcement Sunday, the school noted that "the well-being of our students being our top priority, the university has zero tolerance for any behavior that endangers any member of the university community." Lacrosse players are prohibited from practicing or representing the school in any competitions.

The lacrosse team is currently in its offseason, with the new season not scheduled to begin until February. The team went 9-6 last season, finishing first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.