        <
        >

          Alabama outfielder Keith Holcombe arrested on DUI charge

          12:44 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama outfielder Keith Holcombe, a former linebacker for the football team, has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

          Holcombe was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail at about 4 a.m. Thursday on $1,000 bond. Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Teena Richardson says Holcombe was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. She did not immediately have further details.

          Holcombe is not playing for the top-ranked football team this season after leaving to focus on baseball as a senior.

          He played in 44 games over three football seasons and had 38 tackles last season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices