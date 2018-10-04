SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has agreed to a contract extension that runs through 2023, the conference announced Thursday.

Sankey has served as commissioner since 2015. During that time, the conference has won two football national titles and a women's basketball championship.

"Greg Sankey has led the SEC through an important period of growth and change, advancing our conference's national standing while ensuring superior experiences for our student-athletes," South Carolina and SEC president Harris Pastides said in a statement. "We look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success for the SEC at this important time in college athletics."

Sankey, 54, has worked for the conference since 2002 and is a former Southland Conference commissioner. He succeeded Mike Slive as commissioner in June 2015.

"We are in the midst of a time of change for college athletics and I look forward to working with campus leaders to chart a course that sustains the incredible success of our Conference and provides remarkable support for our student-athletes for generations to come," Sankey said in a statement.