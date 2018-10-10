With Hurricane Michael bearing down on the Tallahassee area, Florida State is not expected to resume football practice until Saturday.

The Seminoles practiced Tuesday morning, and coach Willie Taggart said much of the team was set to leave town afterward. Florida State has a bye this week and will next play Oct. 20 against Wake Forest at home.

"Majority of them won't be here," said Taggart, who canceled a Wednesday practice because of the storm. "I think we only have two guys that will be here and they're local guys, so they'll be with their families. Everyone else will be gone and come back on Saturday for practice."

Taggart said a recruiting trip for coaches scheduled for Wednesday also was pushed up a day.

The storm is expected to make landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday afternoon.

Several other Florida State athletic events have been canceled, including the annual Garnet and Gold men's basketball scrimmage scheduled for Sunday.

"The safety of our student-athletes, staff and supporters in the Tallahassee area is paramount," men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We want to ensure the availability of the Tucker Center for any university or community needs associated with the storm, and given the current uncertainty this decision seems to be the best for all."