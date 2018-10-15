AMES, Iowa -- A judge has scheduled a January trial for an Iowa drifter charged with killing a top amateur golfer from Spain.

District Judge Bethan Currie ruled Monday that Collin Richards, 22, will stand trial Jan. 15 for first-degree murder in the death of Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena.

Richards entered a written not guilty plea Monday morning and waived his right to a speedy trial. The filing canceled an in-person arraignment hearing that had been scheduled for later Monday.

Investigators say Richards attacked Barquin Arozamena on Sept. 17 while she was playing a round at a public course in Ames, near the university campus. Her body, riddled with stab wounds, was found in a pond on the course. She was 22.

Richards faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.