          January trial for man charged with killing Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena

          12:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          AMES, Iowa -- A judge has scheduled a January trial for an Iowa drifter charged with killing a top amateur golfer from Spain.

          District Judge Bethan Currie ruled Monday that Collin Richards, 22, will stand trial Jan. 15 for first-degree murder in the death of Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena.

          Richards entered a written not guilty plea Monday morning and waived his right to a speedy trial. The filing canceled an in-person arraignment hearing that had been scheduled for later Monday.

          Investigators say Richards attacked Barquin Arozamena on Sept. 17 while she was playing a round at a public course in Ames, near the university campus. Her body, riddled with stab wounds, was found in a pond on the course. She was 22.

          Richards faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

