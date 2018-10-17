UConn freshman forward Ruslan Iskhakov was stretchered off the ice and taken to the hospital after a massive hit from Quinnipiac's Brogan Rafferty during Tuesday night's 4-2 loss.

Iskhakov was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons and there is no update on his condition, the team said after the game.

In the third period, Iskhakov was skating with the puck down the ice when Rafferty charged him while he crossed. Iskhakov lay face-down on the ice after sustaining the hit. Rafferty received a five-minute major penalty for the charge.

Iskhakov, who made his collegiate debut Friday against Army West Point in the season opener, had a goal and an assist in the 5-2 win.

The 18-year-old from Moscow, Russia, was drafted in the second round (43rd overall) by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL entry draft.