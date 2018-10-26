        <
        >

          Michigan State: Half of Larry Nassar payments were fraudulent

          2:18 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's interim president says about half of $1.1 million distributed for counseling for survivors of former sports doctor Larry Nassar has gone to people trying to defraud the school.

          John Engler said Friday that the $10 million Healing Assistance Fund is "deeply troubled" and isn't expected to distribute any more money for three to four months.

          Payments stopped this summer after its administrator flagged the fraudulent claim issue.

          Engler said several people are under investigation and that the school has terminated a vendor's contract.

          Michigan State's police chief has said none of the fraudulent claims was made by anyone who filed complaints against Nassar.

          Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He is imprisoned for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.

