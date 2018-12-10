SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Amar Sejdic scored a penalty kick in the 57th minute and Maryland held off Akron 1-0 on Sunday night to win its fourth NCAA men's soccer title.

Akron's Colin Biros kicked Johannes Bergmann in the face while pursuing the ball inside the 18-yard box, resulting in the penalty. Sejdic converted the opportunity with a well-struck shot to the right of Ben Lundt after the goalkeeper guessed wrong and dove to the left.

The goal came from Maryland's first penalty during regulation play all season.

50 years after our first.



10 years after our last.



THE NATTY IS OURS!! #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/9YZlnFzHwo — Maryland Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) December 10, 2018

Dayne St. Clair made two saves in Maryland's fifth consecutive shutout. The Terrapins did not allow a single goal in the NCAA tournament.

Maryland shared the 1968 title with Michigan State and also won championships in 2005 and 2008. Coach Sasho Cirovski won his third title at the school.

Maryland finished the season 13-6-4; Akron was 15-7-2.