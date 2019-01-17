Michigan State's board of trustees has voted to accept interim president John Engler's resignation but is making his departure effective immediately.

The board acted Thursday, a day after Engler said he would step down next week.

Engler's resignation comes amid fallout from comments during an interview with The Detroit News last week in which he suggested some survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse were "enjoying" the "spotlight."

Engler did not mention his controversial comments in his 11-page resignation letter. Instead, he referenced the changes in the board of trustees over the past month as a reason for the timing of the letter and acknowledged that five of the eight trustees had requested his resignation. He said he "found a university in crisis" when he arrived on the job in February. He also said he accepted the position "in order to assist the university I love," before a nine-plus page list of bullet points outlining the changes he claims Michigan State has made under his watch.

The board appointed Satish Udpa as the new interim president. He currently serves as the school's executive vice president for administration and is a distinguished professor.

Information from ESPN's Dan Murphy and The Associated Press was used in this report.