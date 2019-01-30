NC State has hired Army's Boo Corrigan as its next athletic director, replacing the retiring Debbie Yow.

Corrigan, who has led Army's athletics program for the past eight years, will start at NC State on May 1. He will be introduced at a news conference Thursday morning.

"With Debbie's retirement as NC State's athletics director, it was critical that we find a leader that could build on the unprecedented success we have enjoyed during her tenure," NC State chancellor Randy Woodson said in a prepared statement. "In Boo we have found a very successful leader who puts student-athletes first, builds strong relationships both internally and externally, and is committed to the development of coaches and staff to achieve at a very high level."

Editor's Picks Breaking down the ACC recruiting classes Clemson -- surprise! -- is the head of the class in the ACC, with many teams facing an offeason of transition.

Corrigan is the son of Gene Corrigan, a former ACC commissioner and athletic director at Notre Dame, Virginia and Washington and Lee. Boo Corrigan served as an associate athletic director at Navy, Notre Dame and Duke before landing the top job at Army. He was named 2017 athletic director of the year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Yow has served as NC State's athletic director since 2010 after AD stints at both Maryland and Saint Louis. She had previously announced she would be stepping down at the end of the 2018-19 academic year.

"Although I don't know Boo personally, his achievements speak for themselves and I have great respect for his body of work," Yow said in a statement. "His family has significant ties to the ACC, and Chancellor Woodson has made an outstanding choice for the future of NC State Athletics."