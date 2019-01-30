TUCSON, Ariz. -- The University of Arizona swimming and diving program has been placed on two years' probation by the NCAA after an investigation found multiple recruiting violations by former diving coach Omar Ojeda.

Ojeda was also given a one-year "show-cause" order. During that time, any NCAA school that employs him must restrict him from any athletic duties.

The NCAA said then-head swimming and diving coach Rick DeMont knew of Ojeda's activities and failed to act.

The program was also docked scholarship "equivalencies by one from the average number awarded the past four academic years."

DeMont retired after the 2017 season, and Ojeda's contract was not renewed in 2018. The university self-reported the violations a short time later.