ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs has been charged with fraud and money laundering.

The attorney general's office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against Krebs in connection with a 2015 golf trip to Scotland and allegations he tried to conceal a $25,000 donation.

Paul Krebs left his job in 2017 as New Mexico's athletic director while under investigation for using school funds to fund a 2015 golf vacation to Scotland. AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

The complaint accused Krebs of fraud, money laundering, evidence tampering, criminal solicitation and making or permitting false public voucher.

The charges come after authorities seized records in October.

In 2017, Attorney General Hector Balderas launched an investigation after it was discovered the university used nearly $25,000 in public money to pay some private donor expenses on the Scotland trip.

Krebs served as New Mexico athletic director from 2006 to 2017.

Gene Gallegos, Krebs' attorney, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.