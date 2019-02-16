Florida State opened the NCAA baseball season by no-hitting Maine in an 11-0 victory Friday night.

Starter Drew Parrish pitched five innings before giving way to Conor Grady, who got the game to the ninth, and Chase Haney closed it out.

Parrish struck out five and walked one; Grady struck out four and walked one before Haney had a strikeout and a walk in the ninth.

The no-hitter, the 10th in school history, came as FSU began the final season under 74-year-old coach Mike Martin, who will retire after 40 years in charge of the Seminoles.

"This was so much fun," Martin said. "It's very special. The closest that I think we've come to a no-hitter on Opening Day was us getting one-hit. ... It was a great memory tonight."

Freshman designated hitter Robby Martin was 3-for-4 with five RBIs, and Reese Albert and J.C. Flowers homered.

