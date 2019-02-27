Iowa suspends McCaffery 2 games over tirade

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey says he'd love to discuss his thoughts on the officiating but he can't. (0:31)

Iowa has suspended men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery for two games following his profanity-laced tirade against an official after a 90-70 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday night, the school announced.

McCaffery reportedly called official Steve McJunkins a "cheating m-----f-----" and "a f---ing disgrace" as McJunkins walked down a hallway after the game.

The coach and his son, Connor McCaffery, both drew technical fouls in the game.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery went on a tirade against an official during a loss to Ohio State on Tuesday. AP Photo/Paul Vernon

"Following the basketball game at Ohio State, coach McCaffery made unacceptable comments to a game official in the hallway headed to the locker room," Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement. "Fran's comments do not represent the values of the University of Iowa, Hawkeye Athletics, and our men's basketball program. Fran immediately accepted responsibility for his comments and understands the severe implications of his remarks. Fran fully understands this suspension and penalty imposed by the Big Ten Conference. Fran continues to have my full support moving forward."

The Big Ten has also fined the school $10,000 for violating its sportsmanship policy.

When asked about the incident after Tuesday's game, McCaffery said, "I can't talk about that." Asked again later in the news conference, McCaffery said, "I'd love to. Trust me. But I can't."

But the longtime Hawkeyes coach was apologetic in the statement released by the school.

"I am in total agreement with the suspension by Iowa Athletics and the fine levied by the Big Ten Conference," he said. "My comments directed toward a game official were regretful. I apologize to Big Ten Conference officials, Iowa Athletics, my players and staff, and the tremendous Hawkeye fans. This behavior is not acceptable and I take full responsibility for my inappropriate comments."

McCaffery will miss Saturday's matchup against Rutgers and next week's road game against Wisconsin. The latter could have significant implications. Iowa was ranked 32nd in the NET ratings on Wednesday. Wisconsin is a top-15 team. The Hawkeyes are listed as a 7-seed in Joe Lunardi's most recent Bracketology.