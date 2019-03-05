Oregon State to drop women's swim program

Oregon State University announced Monday that it will discontinue its intercollegiate women's swimming program at the end of this season, citing an effort to "balance financial requirements for athletics facilities."

"This decision followed a comprehensive review of all sports," Oregon State vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes said via statement on Monday. "Facility requirements contributed to this decision as we realize that OSU campus pool facilities do not meet NCAA standards.

"It is cost prohibitive to renovate existing campus swimming facilities. A new swimming and diving facility would cost about $20 million to build, not including the cost of annual maintenance. Investing in competitive swimming program facilities would negatively impact the ability to serve facility requirements for all sports and all OSU student-athletes."

Twenty-one student-athletes and two coaches will be affected, but the school said it would help any athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal as they are immediately eligible to do so, per NCAA rules.

Entering the next academic year, Oregon State will have 17 sports programs, 10 of which will be for women (basketball, cross-country, golf, gymnastics, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field, rowing, softball, soccer, and volleyball). The men's side will include baseball, basketball, football, golf, rowing, soccer and wrestling.