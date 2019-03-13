Bios of coaches implicated in college bribery scandal

Many of the coaches implicated in the massive bribery scheme unveiled by the FBI and federal prosecutors Tuesday had significant and lengthy records of success at their schools. Here's a look, based on their official school bios:

Rudy Meredith, former Yale women's soccer coach: Meredith, 51, was named head coach of the Yale women's soccer team ahead of the 1995 season, after spending three years as an assistant coach there. He is a three-time Northeast Regional Coach of the Year and led the Bulldogs to the NCAA College Cup in 2002, 2004 and 2005 -- when the team captured its first outright Ivy League title in school history. He resigned in November after Yale went 7-9-1. He's also worked at the national level, serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-23 Women's National team in 2012 and the U-20 Women's National Team in 2007. As a player, Meredith was a member of the 1990 Southern Connecticut State University Division II national championship men's soccer team.

Ali Khosroshahin, former USC women's soccer coach: Khosroshahin, 49, coached at USC for seven seasons (2007-13), guiding the women's soccer team to a national championship in his first year, and to the NCAA tournament four times. He was fired in 2013. Before joining USC, he spent six years as the head women's coach at Cal State Fullerton, where he was named Big West Coach of the Year three times and made three NCAA tournament appearances. Khosroshahin also has coached at the international level: He was an assistant with Mexico during the 1999 Women's World Cup, was on the staff of Mexico's U-19 Women's National Program in 2004 and the U-20 squad in 2005, and helped the Mexican women's team prepare for the 2004 Olympics. He was fired as USC's head coach in 2013 after his teams went under .500 for three straight seasons. In 2018, he was named a technical adviser for the Santa Clarita Blue Heat, a team in United Women's Soccer.

Jovan Vavic, USC water polo coach: Vavic, 57, who was fired Tuesday, joined USC in 1992 as an assistant water polo coach. He became a co-head coach in 1995 and took over as the men's head coach in 1999. He had been with the women's program since its inception in 1995. Most recently he served as head coach for both the men's and women's water polo teams, leading both to national championships in the same year four times (1998-99, 2003-04, 2009-10 and 2012-13). Overall, he amassed 14 national titles (nine men's, five women's) and is a 13-time national coach of the year. Six of his men's national titles were won in consecutive years (2008-2013). He was a U.S. assistant coach at the 1995 World University Games, and was head coach of the team in 2003. Vavic was the interim head coach for Team USA at the 2013 UANA World Aquatic Championship Qualification Tournament.

Gordie Ernst, former Georgetown/current Rhode Island tennis coach: Ernst, 52, spent 12 years coaching both the men's and women's tennis programs at Georgetown before joining the University of Rhode Island as head coach of the women's team in 2018. He was placed on administrative leave after the scandal was announced. While at Georgetown, he led the men's squad to the Big East semifinals in 2017, the program's best finish in more than 25 years. He took the women's program from last place to its first national ranking, and to its first defeat of a nationally ranked opponent in 2013. He was head coach at Penn from 1998-2000, and was previously an assistant men's coach at Northwestern. Ernst was inducted into the New England Tennis Hall of Fame in 2015.

Donna Heinel, USC senior associate athletic director: Heinel, 57, was a senior associate athletic director at USC until her firing Tuesday. She also had served as the athletics department's senior women's administrator. Heinel was named the head coach of the University of Massachusetts women's water polo team in 2000, serving as the team's assistant coach the previous season. Heinel, a Philadelphia native, was a 21-time All-American on the Springfield College swim team.

William Ferguson, Wake Forest volleyball coach: Ferguson, placed on administrative leave Tuesday, took over at Wake Forest in June 2016. The Deacons were 22-41 in his first two seasons, including 10-30 in Atlantic Coast Conference matches. Prior to Wake Forest, Ferguson was an assistant coach at Cal State Los Angeles. He worked previously as head volleyball coach at the University of Southern California from 2005 to 2015. During those years, the Trojans were 150-102 and qualified for three NCAA Final Four tournaments and finished as runners-up in 2009 and 2012. Ferguson was the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Coach of the Year in both seasons.

John Vandemoer, Stanford sailing coach: Vandemoer was fired in the wake of the scandal and his guilty plea on one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering. The Stanford sailing team had been dominant in the past decade under him, including nine first-place finishes in the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Championships and top-10 finishes nationally in the Intercollegiate Sailing Association in each of the past 10 years. Prior to his time at Stanford, Vandemoer, 41, was head coach at the U.S. Naval Academy from 2006 to 2008. He started his coaching career as an assistant at St. Mary's College of Maryland.

Michael Center, Texas men's tennis coach: Center was placed on administrative leave after news of the scandal. The Longhorns have been among the nation's top tennis teams in Center's 18 seasons, compiling a record of 365-137 and qualifying for the NCAA championship match each year, including Final Four appearances in 2006, 2008 and 2009. Their highest final national ranking was No. 3 in 2006. Center, 54, was named the U.S. Professional Tennis Association national college coach of the year in 2007. He has been the Big 12 coach of the year five times.

Jorge Salcedo, UCLA men's soccer coach: Salcedo, 46, is on administrative leave in the wake of the allegations. He is a soccer icon at UCLA, where he was a four-year starter and helped win three national championships in the 1990s. As a freshman, his penalty-kick goal won the Bruins the 1990 national title. Now in his 15th season, Salcedo is the second-longest tenured men's soccer head coach in school history. In his first 14 seasons, the Bruins were 172-80-42, including six conference titles and 13 NCAA tournament berths. UCLA advanced to the title game in 2006 and 2014. Since 2004, Salcedo's teams have produced 38 Major League Soccer draft picks, including 19 first-rounders. Three players, Marvell Wynne (2006), Chance Myers (2008) and Abu Danladi (2017), were No. 1 draft picks. Salcedo played five years in the MLS in Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbus and Tampa Bay.