Sources: UNLV to hire SD State's Otzelberger

UNLV is expected to hire South Dakota State's T.J. Otzelberger as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Otzelberger heads to Las Vegas after three seasons as the head coach at South Dakota State. He guided the Jackrabbits to NCAA tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018 but fell short in the Summit League tournament after winning the regular-season title this season. Otzelberger also recruited Mike Daum, one of the most productive players in the history of college basketball.

Otzelberger went 70-33 in his three seasons at South Dakota State, losing just two conference games in the past two seasons.

Prior to taking over the Jackrabbits, Otzelberger was a longtime assistant coach at Iowa State and also spent two seasons at Washington.

Otzelberger replaces Marvin Menzies, who was let go earlier this month after three seasons at UNLV.