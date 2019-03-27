UNLV hires S. Dakota St.'s Otzelberger as coach

UNLV hired South Dakota State's T.J. Otzelberger as its next head coach, the school announced Wednesday.

"I have been fortunate to coach at some amazing universities and it was going to take a very special opportunity to leave Brookings," Otzelberger said in a statement. "UNLV basketball is one of the most storied programs in the nation and situated in one of the world's greatest cities. I'm honored to have the opportunity to add to the Runnin' Rebels' rich history and my family and I could not be more proud to be the newest members of this world-class university and Las Vegas community."

Otzelberger heads to Las Vegas after three seasons as the head coach at South Dakota State. He guided the Jackrabbits to NCAA tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018 but fell short in the Summit League tournament after winning the regular-season title this season. Otzelberger also helped develop Mike Daum, one of the most productive players in the history of college basketball.

Otzelberger went 70-33 in his three seasons at South Dakota State, losing just two conference games in the past two seasons.

Before taking over the Jackrabbits, Otzelberger was a longtime assistant coach at Iowa State and also spent two seasons at Washington.

Otzelberger replaces Marvin Menzies, who was let go earlier this month after three seasons at UNLV.

"When I set out to find the next coach of our Runnin' Rebels," UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement, "I sought a hard-working, laser-focused head coach who personifies our core values; who knows what success looks like; who is passionately committed to winning; and who is at ease with being the face of our storied basketball program. T.J. exemplifies these attributes."