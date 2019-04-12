UMass F Trivigno suspended for title game

Massachusetts forward Bobby Trivigno has been suspended for Saturday's championship game against Minnesota Duluth, the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey committee announced Friday. Late in the third period of Thursday's semifinal game between UMass and Denver, Trivigno struck Denver's Jake Durflinger in the head with an elbow and was not penalized.

Denver coach David Carle said after the game that he asked the officials to review the hit.

"I asked them to take a look at it. I was asked if I wanted to use my challenge," Carle said. "I chose not to."

Trivigno had scored the Minutemen's first goal on a first-period tip-in to tie the game at 1. UMass won the game 4-3 in overtime.

UMass coach Greg Carvel said he thought the 5-foot-8 Trivigno was trying to protect himself when the contact with Durflinger occurred.

"It's frustrating because the game got to that point where he thought he had to defend himself," Carvel said about the suspension. "The kid was coming at him, so he got his elbow up to protect himself. I understand why he was suspended. I feel strongly that the game shouldn't have gotten to that point. I've never seen a game with so many players thrown out. In a national semifinal game, it was unlike any other game I've coached."

Three game misconducts were assessed, two on UMass players and one on a Denver player.

"We'll rally around it," Carvel said. "Bobby is a really big piece, a really important player in this year's success. I feel badly for him, when you're 5-8, you have to protect yourself a little bit out there and unfortunately he crossed the line."