NCAA Division 1 men's lacrosse tournament: Schedule, results, news

The NCAA D1 men's lacrosse tournament gets underway May 8, and culminates with the National Championship Memorial Day Weekend (May 25-27). Penn State has the No. 1 overall seed, with Duke, Virginia and Penn rounding out the top four. Below are schedules, scores news and the latest bracket.

All games will air on ESPN networks/WatchESPN.

Bracket »

Schedule, Scores

Opening round, first round, quarters -- May 8-19

May 8 -- Opening Round

May 11-12 -- First Round on ESPNU

May 18-19 -- Quarterfinals on ESPNU

Scoreboard »

National Championship -- May 25 and 27 on ESPN2

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia

Semifinals, May 25

Game 1, Noon ET

Game 2, 2:30 p.m. ET

Championship, May 27, 1 p.m. ET

Predictions, what to watch

Best title shots

Penn State: They're the most talented team in the field and have the best offense in the country. They have the best passer in college lacrosse in Grant Ament and they have the best lefty scorer in the playoff field in Mac O'Keefe. That's the best 1-2 punch in college lacrosse by a wide margin. That team is really difficult to defend.

Yale: Their experience of winning a national title last year will really be a big factor because they have so many pieces back. They have the toughness, the athleticism and a deep roster to make that run.

Other teams to watch: Virginia, Duke

-- Paul Carcaterra

Players to watch

Pat Spencer, Loyola -- Sr. Attack

A lot of people think he's the best player in college lacrosse. He's an incredible athlete. He's got size at 6-foot-3 and is really skilled and has great vision.

Grant Ament, Penn State -- Jr. Attack

He's putting up numbers from a passing standpoint that the game has never see. As much as O'Keefe is a great scorer for Penn State, Grant Ament runs that offense.

Mac O'Keefe, Penn State -- Jr. Attack

O'Keefe and Ament headline everyone -- they headline the proficiency of what they do offensively.

-- Paul Carcaterra

What about the shot clock?

The NCAA changed rules this past offseason, implementing an 80-second shot clock. It has been great for the game and I expect high-scoring games. People are going to see a different pace of play this tournament. It puts the game in a much better place -- the tempo is so much more fan-friendly now.

-- Paul Carcaterra