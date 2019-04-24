Wieber named Arkansas gymnastics coach

Olympic gold medalist and former UCLA volunteer assistant gymnastics coach Jordyn Wieber has been named the head coach at Arkansas. The school announced the hire Wednesday afternoon with a tweet.

Wieber, 23, was a member of the Bruins' coaching staff for the previous three seasons and was a student manager for the three seasons prior. Wieber had a prolific elite career, including a 2011 all-around world championship title and a team gold medal at the 2012 Olympics in London as part of the "Fierce Five." She turned professional and forfeited her collegiate eligibility before the Games but began working with the Bruins during her freshman year. She graduated in 2017 with a degree in psychology.

Working under legendary UCLA coach Valorie Kondos Field, Wieber took on floor exercise responsibilities and led the Bruins to the top ranking in the nation in the event during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Senior Kyla Ross won a share of the title in the event at the national championships last weekend. UCLA placed third in the team competition.

Wieber expressed her interest in being a head coach in an interview with espnW in October.

"I want to be a head coach someday, hopefully at UCLA -- that's the dream -- but anywhere where I feel I can make a difference and an impact on the lives of young women during their college years," she said. "I feel like that's such an important thing, and I've really felt a sense of purpose with that, and hopefully I can be -- hopefully my own version -- but do a lot of the amazing things that [Kondos Field] has done."

Wieber replaces former Razorbacks coach Mark Cook, who started with the program during its first season in 2003 and remained at the helm until he announced his retirement earlier this month. Arkansas made its 16th straight NCAA regional appearance this year and has made the championship meet (formerly known as the Super Six) twice in its history.

Wieber's departure from UCLA leaves two vacancies on the coaching staff at the famed program. Kondos Field retired following the national championships.