          PSU men's lax earns No. 1 seed in NCAA tourney

          9:58 PM ET
          The bracket for the 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament was released on Sunday night, with No. 1-ranked Penn State earning the top overall seed.

          The Nittany Lions have never won an NCAA tournament game in four appearances.

          Three-time champion and 2018 runner-up Duke was seeded second, followed by ACC champion Virginia at No. 3, Ivy League champion Penn the 4-seed, defending champion Yale seeded fifth, Towson sixth, Notre Dame seventh and Loyola the 8-seed.

          Georgetown, Robert Morris, Army West Point and Richmond were among the unseeded automatic qualifiers, with Marist and UMBC set to face off in Wednesday's play-in game. The winner takes on Penn State next Sunday at noon ET on ESPNU.

          Rounding out the at-large bids were Johns Hopkins, Maryland and Syracuse.

          Notably absent from the field was 10-5 Cornell.

          "The biggest challenge is always those last at-large bids," said Brown athletic director and selection committee chairman Jack Hayes. He noted that "Cornell just did not match up with the other three -- taking nothing away from Cornell, they certainly had a great season."

          The Final Four will be held in Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend, with the national championship game set for May 27 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

