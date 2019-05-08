APR report shows athletes' scores remain steady

INDIANAPOLIS -- The latest NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores show college athletes are continuing to excel in the classroom.

The overall score of 983 -- covering 2014-15 through 2017-18 and released Wednesday -- matched last year's record high. Scores are based on each athlete remaining enrolled in school and academically eligible. An overall score of 930 correlates to a 50 percent graduation rate.

Four-year scores in football (964), men's basketball (967) and women's basketball (982) equaled last year's marks. Baseball scores increased by one point to 976.

The figures also show low-resource institutions and historically black colleges and universities are doing well. The single-year number at lower-budget schools is now 969. The HBCUs' single-year number dropped one point, to 960, but remain up from 918 in 2010-11.