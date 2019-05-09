Waller named new UCLA gymnastics coach

UCLA has named Chris Waller its new gymnastics coach, replacing the retiring Valorie Kondos Field.

The school made the announcement Wednesday.

Waller was a four-time All-American at UCLA and helped the Bruins to the NCAA team title in 1987.

He has been on the UCLA staff for the past 17 years, helping the Bruins to four NCAA titles (2003, 2004, 2010 and 2018).

"It was my great honor to have worked alongside Miss Val for 17 years, and to take the helm of this storied program is a dream come true," Waller said in a statement. "The lessons that she has taught our student-athletes over her tenure I have also learned.

"I am incredibly fortunate to have my first team as head coach be one that is filled with unquestionable leadership and talent. I have been a part of this Bruin Family since 1987 as a freshman on the NCAA Championship team and have been on this campus for the better part of 30 years. My blood runs Bruin blue, and I cannot wait to continue this journey."

Kondos Field announced in September that this season, her 29th with the Bruins, would be her last.