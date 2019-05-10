Boomer: Sooners set mark with 39th win in row

The Oklahoma Sooners won their 39th straight game Friday to set the NCAA Division I softball record for most consecutive victories in a single season.

Giselle Juarez (22-0) struck out 11 and gave up just one hit, and Shay Knighten had three RBIs in the Sooners' 8-0, six-inning win over Texas Tech in the first round of pool play in the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City.

Juarez, a transfer from Arizona State, took a no-hitter into the fourth inning. She is the only undefeated pitcher who has made more than 25 appearances.

The Sooners (49-2) on Sunday had tied the record set by South Carolina in 1997. Oklahoma's most recent loss came Feb. 22, a 7-1 defeat to UCLA at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California.

Arizona holds the overall record for consecutive wins with 47, but that covered two seasons (1996-97).

The No. 1 Sooners, who are scheduled to play Kansas later Friday night, could set the overall record during the NCAA tournament. The road to the Women's College World Series will be unveiled Sunday night on ESPN2 at 9 ET.

Oklahoma won the national championship in 2016 and 2017 but was eliminated in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series last season.

