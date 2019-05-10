        <
          PSU's Ament among 5 lacrosse award finalists

          6:30 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- Junior attackman Grant Ament of Penn State and Boston College star Sam Apuzzo are among the men's and women's finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the top players in college lacrosse.

          Senior attackman Pat Spencer of Loyola and three other juniors -- Yale faceoff ace TD Ierlan, Maryland attackman Jared Bernhardt, and Princeton's Michael Sowers -- round out the men's finalists announced Thursday night.

          The other four women's finalists named were Apuzzo's teammate, midfielder Dempsey Arsenault, middie Jen Giles of Maryland, attack Selena Lasota of Northwestern, and Maryland goalie Megan Taylor.

          Spencer is a returning finalist and Apuzzo won the award in 2018. All of the women are seniors.

          The winners will be announced May 30.

