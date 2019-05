MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- Central Michigan softball coach Margo Jonker is retiring after 40 seasons and 1,268 victories.

The school announced Jonker's retirement on Monday. She's ninth on the Division I career wins list.

Jonker said she's thankful to have so many amazing memories.

Jonker's 1982 team set a Mid-American Conference record with 51 wins and finished fourth at the AIAW national championships. In 1987, Central Michigan finished fifth at the Women's College World Series.