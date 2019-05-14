Bowen steps down as Memphis athletic director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis athletic director Tom Bowen has stepped down after seven years, and Allie Prescott has been named his replacement on an interim basis.

President M. David Rudd announced the moves Tuesday and said a search for a new athletic director will start immediately.

Bowen said in a statement that he decided to leave Memphis for a new career opportunity.

During Bowen's tenure, Memphis opened a new basketball practice facility in November 2017. Also, a new baseball training facility was recently finished and a new football facility is under construction. Memphis won the 2014 American Athletic Conference title in football, and the Tigers are on a school-record streak of five straight bowl games.

Memphis hired Penny Hardaway as basketball coach in March 2018 just two seasons after hiring Tubby Smith on a five-year contract.

Prescott played baseball at then-Memphis State before earning his law degree in 1972. He was president and general manager of the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds between 1997 and 2001.