FSU softball 1st to hit 4 straight HRs in tourney

Defending NCAA softball champion Florida State became the first team in NCAA tournament history to hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs in its 12-1 five-inning win over South Florida on Saturday in the Tallahassee Regional.

The four straight homers ties the NCAA Division I record for all games. It was done most recently by South Dakota State in 2016.

Zoe Casas, Cali Harrod, Carsyn Gordon and Sydney Sherrill hit solo home runs to start the fifth inning. The next batter, Elizabeth Mason, ended the streak when her shot to center was caught on the warning track.

The Seminoles have hit a nation-leading 103 home runs this season, including six in Saturday's win. Freshman Makinzy Herzog had a grand slam in the third inning to give Florida State a 6-0 lead.